WASHINGTON, Aug 27: A US Congress-constituted advisory body on religious freedom has urged the Trump administration to revoke the visa issued to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in New York as part of a three-nation trip.

In New York, Bhagwat would address the Universal Oneness Celebrations at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden on August 29. The event is billed as an inter-faith gathering where the RSS chief will interact with a diverse, multi-cultural and multi-faith audience.

"The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is deeply concerned about the visit of Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to the United States," the advisory body said in a statement.

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The USCIRF alleged that members of RSS subgroups have "perpetrated violent attacks against religious minorities."

USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood said that the organisation has urged the US government to consider "targeted sanctions" against those complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Bhagwat.

The group also accused the government of engaging in acts of transnational repression to "target religious minorities beyond its borders.

India has rejected the claims made by the USCIRF, describing it as a biased organisation that lacks credibility.

"It is a biased organisation. I would say that we should keep away from such organisations as they have their own agenda and lack any credibility...We do not expect that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India's pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said recently.

Meanwhile, the X handle of the organisation hosting Bhagwat's event in New York became "unavailable" to users on Wednesday.

The American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, operating under the handle @AheadForum1, became "unavailable" to users.

Shortly afterwards, the organisation issued a statement, saying, "AHEAD believes the suspension may have occurred in error."

"We remain confident that our communications have consistently promoted universal peace, oneness, harmony, and constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue in accordance with X's policies," it added. (PTI)