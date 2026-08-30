US to take majority control of 65 bn barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves: Trump

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 : US President Donald Trump said that the United States had reached an agreement with Venezuela granting it majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of the country's proven oil reserves, in a deal he described as the "biggest oil deal in world history."

Trump said the agreement was reached through a partnership with private business and would come at no cost to US taxpayers.

The deal, he said, would more than double US oil reserves, increase supplies and eventually help lower gasoline prices.

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"The biggest oil deal in world history!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez had granted a private joint venture a 100-year concession to operate oil fields containing about 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.

The identity of the private operator was not immediately disclosed.

A small number of foreign energy companies continue to operate in Venezuela, including US-based Chevron, Spain's Repsol and Italy's Eni, as per reports

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agreement would bring nearly $100 billion in private investment, create thousands of high-paying jobs and support the reconstruction of Venezuela's economy.

"For the Venezuelan people, this deal will bring nearly USD 100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs, and drive the reconstruction of Venezuela's economy," Rubio said shortly after Trump's announcement.

At the start of the year, the United States captured Venezuela's Nicol s Maduro in a large-scale military operation, bringing the leader and his wife to New York to face criminal charges.

After the military operation, Trump said American companies would work to rebuild Venezuela's oil industry.

Rodriguez confirmed the agreement, describing it as a "historic" deal that would contribute to Venezuela's economic recovery. She said the arrangement could generate more than $209 billion in tax revenue for the Venezuelan government.

The agreement is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to revive Venezuela's oil industry and attract foreign investment after years of sanctions, underinvestment and deteriorating infrastructure.

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at more than 300 billion barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The United States has less than 50 billion barrels of proven reserves.

Despite its vast reserves, Venezuela produces only a small share of global oil output. Years of underinvestment, damaged infrastructure, sanctions and the departure of major international oil companies have sharply reduced production capacity.

Several major oil companies, including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, left Venezuela after the government of former President Hugo Chavez nationalized foreign-owned oil assets. Chevron was the only major US oil company to maintain a significant presence in the country.

Trump has previously urged US energy companies to return to Venezuela following the removal of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year. The administration has since moved to ease some restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector and encourage private investment.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods has said Venezuela presents an opportunity but has also warned that the country would need significant legal and economic reforms before the company could consider returning.

The potential impact of the new agreement on global and US oil supplies is likely to take time to materialize. Venezuela's ageing infrastructure and limited production capacity mean that developing its reserves into sustained additional output would require substantial investment, as per US media reports

The agreement could nevertheless become a major test of Trump's strategy to use increased Venezuelan oil production to bolster energy supplies and put downward pressure on fuel prices in the United States. (UNI)