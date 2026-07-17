US tightens visa regulations for international  students, exchange visitors and journalists

WASHINGTON, July 17: The US has tightened visa rules for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, ending a decades-old policy that allowed them to remain in the country indefinitely without government oversight, a move likely to affect a large number of Indians.

The new regulations establish a fixed period of admission for nonimmigrant visa holders in F, J, and I classifications, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Thursday.

The F category visas are for students, the J category for exchange visitors, and the I category is for journalists.

The rule also shortens the amount of time F visa holders have to depart or transfer from school and change status after their graduation from 60 to 30 days.

Presently, student visas are permitted to last for the duration of their studies, in addition to a period of up to three years after graduation through optional practical training (OPT).

The duration of I visas, for members of the media, will be capped at 240 days by the new rule, and 90 days for Chinese nationals. Under current rules, there is no specific time period for journalists' visas and it can last years.

Nonimmigrant students (F visas) and exchange visitors (J visas) will be admitted for the length of their specific programme, but not longer than four years, the DHS said in a statement.

"For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement here.

Mullin said by implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the US is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within its borders.

"This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home," he said.

The DHS said the decisive shift restores integrity to the nation's immigration system, combats rampant visa abuse, and strengthens national security through regular vetting.

It said a fixed period of admission is currently in place for many other types of non-immigrant visas.

Since 1978, foreign students have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period, enabling thousands to become "forever students" by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid departure.

According to the Open Doors 2025 report, there were 363,019 international students from India enrolled at US colleges and universities during the 2024-25 academic year. A 9.5 per cent change from the previous year.

Students from India account for nearly 31 per cent of all international students in the US, according to the report.

Visa holders requiring additional time to complete an academic programme must formally apply for an Extension of Stay directly through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

This transitions oversight from university staff back to federal authorities and subjects applicants to biometric vetting, background checks, and fraud screenings, the DHS said.

The rule introduces strict limitations on academic changes.

Current non-immigrant visa holders residing in the US under the previous "duration of status" framework will transition to the new system automatically, with their authorised stay capped at a maximum of four years from the effective date of this rule. (PTI)