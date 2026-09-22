US stealth fighter F-35 among global air assets to headline Exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur

New Delhi, Sep 22: Seven foreign nations – the US, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the UAE – will participate in the second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti to be held at the Jodhpur Air Force Station from Spetember 26 to October 12, the Indian Air Force said on Tuesday.

The hosts would showcase Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Tejas, MiG-29 and Su-30 MKI, among other air assets, during the multilateral air exercise, which aims to showcase the country's defence prowess and provide a platform to foster interoperability.

Among the global air forces, US' multi-role stealth fighter jet F-35, France's Rafale, UAE's F-16 and Bangladesh's C-130J will display their "high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres" over two weeks at the Jodhpur Air Force Station, the IAF said.

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Though F-35 had taken part in Aero India 2025, it would be on display at Exercise Tarng Shakti for the first time, officials said.

The mega exercise will take place soon after the Veer Guardian exercise – a bilateral air exercise between the air forces of India and Japan held at the same venue from September 9-22.

The maiden edition of the exercise was held in 2024 in two phases – at Sulur, Tamil Nadu, and Jodhpur, in which fighter aircraft from the UK, Germany and France, among other nations, took part. (PTI)