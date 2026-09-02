US-Sri Lanka joint operation busts Pakistan-based drug network, 463 kg meth seized

COLOMBO, Sept 2: A joint operation by Sri Lankan and US authorities busted a Pakistan-based narcotrafficking network allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs valued at USD 21 million through the island nation to international black markets.

Acting on intelligence developed between August 14 and 29 about suspicious maritime containers being shipped from Pakistan to Colombo, the joint team intercepted the consignment and seized the crystal methamphetamine concealed in bath towels, a US Embassy release said on Wednesday.

Several suspects, including Pakistani nationals, were arrested in the operation, it said.

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The operation was conducted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) New Delhi Country Office and Sri Lanka's Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The PNB seized approximately 463 kg of crystal methamphetamine valued at USD 21 million in black market, the release said.

"This operation underscores the strength of the US-Sri Lanka partnership in dismantling transnational criminal organisations that fund terrorism and threaten communities in both our countries," it said. (PTI)