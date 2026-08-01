US Rights Group demands probe into deadly crackdown in PoK as death toll crosses 50

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1: More than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the past four days, according to activists, as a US-based rights organisation on Saturday condemned what it described as a violent crackdown by Pakistani security forces on peaceful protesters and called for an independent investigation and accountability.

Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri, a member of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), said in a post on social media platform X that Pakistani forces had killed more than 50 people during the unrest.

"In the past four days, the forces have killed more than 50 of our people through brutal terrorism, and hundreds are injured," he wrote.

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The JAAC, which has been spearheading the protests, said demonstrations continued late into the night across the Muzaffarabad region, with protesters demanding protection of their fundamental rights and implementation of commitments previously made by the local authorities.

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF), a US-based rights organisation, condemned what it described as the use of force by Pakistani security forces against unarmed protesters and called on Islamabad to end the crackdown, restore mobile communications and ensure accountability for any unlawful use of force.

Citing a local civil society group, the HRF said security forces opened fire on thousands of peaceful demonstrators. It also alleged that authorities removed bodies from hospitals and detained activists in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence.

"The crackdown has been accompanied by an internet blackout and severe restrictions on media access, making independent reporting nearly impossible," the organisation said.

The HRF urged Pakistani authorities to "investigate the reported killings, ensure accountability and uphold due process for those detained, while expressing support for people exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and free expression."

Separately, a delegation of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), led by its chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, met United Nations officials in New York to raise concerns over the human rights situation in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

According to the UKPNP, the delegation urged the United Nations, governments and international human rights organisations to intervene to prevent further loss of life and protect civilians. It also called on Pakistani authorities to refrain from using excessive force, return the bodies of those killed to their families, disclose the whereabouts of those allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance or unacknowledged detention, and release individuals it said had been unlawfully detained. (UNI)