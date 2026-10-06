US removes bombers from UK base after alleged terror threat

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: The United States has withdrawn all 12 B-1 bombers deployed at a US-operated air base in England and returned the aircraft to their home stations in the United States following an unspecified new threat, a Pentagon official said.

The bombers were moved from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire this weekend, days after British authorities arrested several people in connection with an alleged Iranian plot targeting the base.

"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States," The CNN quoted Pentagon official as saying.

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As per the US media, the official did not provide details about the threat or explain why the aircrafts were withdrawn from Britain rather than moved to another base in Europe.

"Operational security" had prevented the US military from confirming the movement of the aircraft in real time, the official said, adding that US bomber crews remained ready to conduct global strike operations from bases in the continental United States.

Flight trackers showed multiple B-1 bombers departing RAF Fairford on Sunday morning.

CNN quoted that the source familiar with the matter suggested that the latest threat as a "real world incident." The source said it was unusual for the US military to return the bombers to their home stations rather than reposition them elsewhere in the region.

RAF Fairford has been used as an operating location for US long-range bombers, including B-1s and B-52s for conducting strikes in Iran. The base is also associated with US Global Strike Command, which oversees the country's long-range bomber forces.

The latest development of shifting the long-range bombers comes amid a British investigation into an alleged plot against the air base.

British police on September 27 arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses near RAF Fairford. The men, who were described by police as British nationals aged between 23 and 25 from the London area, were later released on bail. Police said no explosives were found in three vans seized during the arrests.

A sixth suspect, a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the investigation and was also later released on bail.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said last week there were "strong indications" that Iran was involved in the alleged plot. Acknowledging that Iran had openly threatened US interests around the world, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said a foreign actor was involved in the RAF Fairford incident, without identifying the country.

Iran has denied involvement in the alleged plot, describing the accusations as baseless. Iranian state media reported that Tehran had summoned the British ambassador and urged London to reconsider what it called an inappropriate approach toward Iran.

The movement of the aircraft underscores the seriousness with which U.S. authorities are treating the threat, particularly as Britain continues its investigation into the alleged plot against a base that has played a role in US military operations.

(UNI)