WASHINGTON, Nov 24: The United States and Qatar have pledged to deepen defence, security and economic cooperation, signing a critical minerals framework and discussing expanded investments in missile defence, advanced technology and energy supply chains, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani chaired the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, reaffirming what both governments described as an "enduring strategic partnership" amid regional and global security challenges.

The talks covered cooperation on Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and other conflict-hit regions, while both sides stressed the importance of diplomacy, counterterrorism and regional stability.

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Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security, highlighting defence cooperation in strengthening joint military capabilities and protecting shared interests.

The two countries also reiterated their commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying "safe and unimpeded passage" through the strategic waterway was essential for regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability.

Washington and Doha reviewed progress under a $38 billion US-Qatar Statement of Intent on defence cooperation, discussing potential investments in critical munitions, military platforms and integrated air and missile defence systems. The two sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in missile defence and counter-drone capabilities, which would strengthen Qatar's ability to protect its territory and critical infrastructure while supporting U.S. defence manufacturing.

The joint statement said both governments would pursue closer cooperation through defence sales, joint military exercises and intelligence sharing.

On the economic front, the two countries discussed expanding commercial opportunities and Qatari investment in the United States, building on more than $240 billion in economic deals announced during US President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar in May 2025.

The discussions included investments through the Qatar Investment Authority and opportunities for US companies in Qatar, particularly in energy and emerging technologies.

The two governments also signed a Critical Minerals Framework aimed at diversifying mineral supply chains and strengthening global supply chain resilience.

Washington welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration, highlighting growing cooperation in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cybersecurity and trusted digital infrastructure. Both sides also highlighted the Golden Pass liquefied natural gas project as part of their shared push for greater global energy supply and resilience.

The strategic dialogue included discussions on shared priorities across Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Somalia, the Sahel and several other regions.

Rubio described the US-Qatar partnership as a "model of peace through strength" and a force for stability amid regional and global challenges. Washington also thanked Qatar for its role as a global mediator and its support for international peace efforts.

Qatar, meanwhile, praised Trump's diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts, with Al Thani underscoring the importance of US engagement in creating conditions for lasting peace. The United States also welcomed Qatar's continued support for Haiti, including a $30 million pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force.

The two governments pledged to strengthen cooperation against terrorism, terrorist financing and transnational organised crime. They highlighted joint efforts to disrupt money-laundering networks, counter ISIS and improve customs and border security through expanded intelligence and information sharing. Both sides also welcomed new FBI training, collaboration and investment initiatives involving Qatar's Ministry of Interior at the FBI's Redstone Arsenal headquarters.

The dialogue also addressed education, culture and sports, with both countries highlighting Qatar's role in hosting leading US academic institutions through Education City.

The two governments said they would continue discussions into early 2027 on defence, security cooperation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties.

The meeting comes as the United States and Qatar prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, with both sides signalling an intention to expand cooperation across defence, investment, energy and regional diplomacy.

(UNI)