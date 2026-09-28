US officials deny claims of plans to sell weapons to China: WSJ

NEW YORK, Sept 28: US officials denied claims that Washington might have offered to sell American weapons to Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Sunday, US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said in an interview with Fox News that US President Donald Trump had allegedly proposed that Chinese President Xi Jinping purchase American weapons. Branstad did not specify what Xi Jinping's response was.

The Trump administration has no plans to sell weapons to China, the publication stated, citing a US official.

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Another official speaking to the publication emphasised that arms sales to China were prohibited by law and added that Washington had made no such offers to Beijing.

(UNI)