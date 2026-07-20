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Home / International / US military identifies 2 soldiers killed in  Iranian attack on Jordan as from Texas, Hawaii

US military identifies 2 soldiers killed in  Iranian attack on Jordan as from Texas, Hawaii

WASHINGTON, July 20:  The US military on Monday identified two soldiers killed in action last week as part of the war with Iran. The Defence Department said in a statement that 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach,...

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Daily Excelsior
05:27 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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WASHINGTON, July 20:  The US military on Monday identified two soldiers killed in action last week as part of the war with Iran.
The Defence Department said in a statement that 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, was killed in Jordan, where they were supporting a US mission against the Islamic State group. It's unclear how they were killed.
On Saturday, the US Central Command said two service members were killed in Jordan while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.
The US military has said the total number of deaths in the war with Iran is 17.  (AP)
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