US Military Completes Latest Strikes Against Iran, While Trump Vows More For Tehran’s Retaliation

WASHINGTON , Sep 2: The U.S. military hit targets in Iran on Tuesday and Tehran fired missiles and drones at various sites across the region in response as hostilities flare once again in an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months. One U.S. strike hit a home hosting a wedding, killing five people and wounding dozens, local officials said.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Tuesday evening that it had completed the latest barrage against Iranian military targets including air defense sites, radar systems and maritime assets.

The U.S. strikes followed others on Sunday that abruptly ended a month without military action and threatened to fully reignite a conflict that has spiked global oil prices and posed political problems for Republicans in November’s midterm congressional elections.

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Late Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not force Iran to the bargaining table.

“I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” Trump wrote on social media.

Earlier, Trump had appeared to pivot toward trying to bend Iran to his will through economic sanctions. He warned that if Iran retaliated for the new strikes, “they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level.”

U.S. Central Command said the latest attacks were in response to Tehran trying to hit commercial ships and American forces in the Middle East. The president offered an additional explanation, telling Fox News in a phone call that U.S. forces struck Iran’s radars.

“They tried to rebuild their radar because they can’t see anything,” Trump told Fox earlier in the day. “We waited until it was almost built and then we hit it.”

After the U.S. attacks started, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Jordan. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed to have targeted a U.S. base along Jordan’s Gulf of Aqaba coast, according to Iran’s state television.

Jordan’s military said it shot down 10 of the missiles and the three remaining landed in unpopulated areas. Explosions that appeared to be interceptions of incoming air attacks were seen over Aqaba.

Iranian state media reported that the U.S. had bombed civilian sites along Iran’s southern coast and hit a civilian airport. A U.S. strike hit a home where a wedding ceremony was being held in Kuhestak in southern Iran, killing five people, including a child, and wounding at least 68 others, Ahmad Nafisi, Hormozgan Province’s deputy governor, told Iranian state television in a phone call.

“Make no mistake: these crimes will not go unpunished,” Ebrahim Azizi, chairperson of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on X.

U.S. Central Command is aware of the reports of civilian casualties, said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson. He noted that they “originated from Iranian state media.”

“The U.S. military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC,” Hawkins said.

The Kuwaiti Army said on X that its air defenses intercepted drone attacks “following the criminal Iranian aggression.” Iran also said it launched a drone attack at U.S. forces in Bahrain, but that country said all attacks had been intercepted. (AP)