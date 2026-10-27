US lawmakers warn banks, ports of  congressional probe over Russian diesel imports

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has warned American banks, port authorities and fuel distributors that importing Russian diesel could invite legal action and congressional investigations.

In letters to the heads of major financial institutions, ports and fuel distributors, the lawmakers said companies facilitating imports in violation of US law could face criminal and civil liability.

The letters came amid reports that shipments of Russian diesel were headed to American shores after President Donald Trump earlier this month granted a waiver allowing Moscow to supply diesel to global markets, including the US.

The lawmakers cited Section 2 of the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act of 2022, which generally prohibits the importation of Russian-origin energy products, including diesel fuel.

Such imports are allowed only after the President certifies to Congress that Russia has ceased all military hostilities in Ukraine and that it poses no immediate threat to NATO members.

The signatories include Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Roy Wyden, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Coons, Elizabeth Warren (all Democrats), and Republican Thom Tillis. Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is serving as the Representative for New York's 5th congressional district, is also a signatory.

The letters are addressed to the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as well as the heads of port authorities of Houston, Corpus Christi and Beaumont in Texas, and New York and New Jersey.

The lawmakers reiterate that the importation of Russian energy products raises grave national security concerns, given that the proceeds would fund Russia's continued war against Ukraine.

The legislators also demand that the recipient group of companies preserve all records relating to any proposed or actual importation of Russian-origin diesel.

Citing public reports and vessel-tracking data, the lawmakers said ships carrying Russian diesel were on course to reach Beaumont and the Port of New York and New Jersey as early as the end of October.

"Granting Moscow the ability to freely sell Russian diesel in global markets damages America's security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine, who are defending themselves against Russia's murderous, illegal war," the lawmakers said.

"Accordingly, we urge you not to facilitate the purchase, transportation, importation, unloading, storage, financing, or distribution of Russian-origin diesel in the United States, or any other transaction involving Russian diesel as described by General License 135, unless and until the relevant statutory requirements have been satisfied," they said. (PTI)