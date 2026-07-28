US lawmakers meet Pak Army chief Munir amid warming ties under Trump

ISLAMABAD, July 28:

Two US lawmakers have called on Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir in Rawalpindi, as Islamabad and Washington continue efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting took place at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday, Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

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Congressmen Ryan Zinke of Montana and Michael Baumgartner of Washington -- both of them members of the US House of Representatives -- discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral defence cooperation and avenues for enhancing economic collaboration during their meeting with Field Marshal Munir, it said.

The visit by the two Republican lawmakers comes amid renewed momentum in US-Pakistan engagement, with both sides stepping up high-level political, defence and economic contacts after President Donald Trump's return to office last year.

Pakistan has mediated between the US and Iran after hostilities broke out between the two countries earlier this year. Islamabad has continued to engage both Washington and Tehran amid efforts to revive a ceasefire that collapsed following renewed strikes this month.

Munir highlighted Pakistan's economic potential to the visiting US lawmakers and stressed that sustainable regional stability was closely linked to economic growth, trade expansion and regional connectivity, the ISPR said.

He also underlined Pakistan's ongoing structural reforms aimed at creating a business-friendly environment and attracting foreign investment, it said.

"Recognising the professional backgrounds and insights of the delegation, both sides discussed potential opportunities for bilateral economic engagement, private sector partnerships and enhancing bilateral trade ties," the ISPR said.

The US lawmakers have expressed their commitment to promoting deeper economic, commercial and institutional linkages between the two countries, it added.

The two congressmen arrived in Pakistan last week and also visited Lahore, where they met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.

Speaking to state-run Pakistan Television, Baumgartner said bilateral ties between the two countries were "going to be stronger", while Zinke said, "the relationship has never been better".

Munir has developed close ties with the Trump administration in recent years.

Trump has publicly referred to Munir as his "favourite field marshal", while Pakistan nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize.

During Munir's visit to the US last year, he held a closed-door luncheon with Trump at the White House -- the first known private meeting between a US President and a serving Pakistani army chief. (PTI)