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Home / Videos / US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Tensions Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Tensions Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz

  The United States carried out a fresh round of military strikes on Iran for a second consecutive day, intensifying tensions between the two countries after US President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement aimed at ending the...

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Daily Excelsior
11:02 AM Jul 09, 2026 IST
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The United States carried out a fresh round of military strikes on Iran for a second consecutive day, intensifying tensions between the two countries after US President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict was "over." According to reports, Iranian state media  reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Bushehr province, home to Iran's nuclear power plant complex. The strikes came hours after Trump said the action was in retaliation for Iran's alleged attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the military action was "in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran" and cautioned that any further attacks would invite a stronger response.

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