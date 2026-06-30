US, Iran send conflicting signals over Doha talks

DOHA/TEHRAN, June 30: President Donald Trump said talks between the United States and Iran would be held in Qatar on Tuesday, but Tehran insisted that no negotiations with Washington were scheduled in the coming days.

Trump said his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and former senior adviser Jared Kushner were travelling to the Qatari capital for discussions, while technical-level talks would continue on the sidelines.In a social media post on Monday, Trump said that Iran had requested a meeting and that it would take place in the Qatari capital without giving any details.

Two US officials also confirmed that Witkoff and Kushner were en route to Doha as Washington sought to advance talks aimed at turning a fragile ceasefire into a broader agreement.

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Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Fox News that Witkoff and Kushner would attend the talks."Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week, as we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of those high-level talks, will be the technical talks," she said.

"As far as we're concerned, we're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence," Leavitt added.

The United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending four months of conflict. Under the agreement, both sides committed to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass.

Trump's statement suggest that Washington remains committed to pursuing diplomatic channels despite Tehran's insistence that formal negotiations have yet to begin.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected reports of imminent negotiations, saying no talks with the United States were scheduled at any level in the coming days.

"The issue of U.S. representatives traveling to Qatar has no connection with the visit of the Iranian delegation to the neighboring country," Baghaei told reporters in Tehran.

The conflicting statements underscored the deep mistrust between the two sides and raised questions about the prospects of meeting the 60-day deadline for a broader agreement following recent military exchanges that strained an already fragile ceasefire.

Baghaei said Iran and the United States had not yet reached the stage of negotiating a final agreement and that Tehran's immediate priority was ensuring the implementation of commitments already outlined in the memorandum of understanding reached after recent mediation efforts.

"Under Clause 13 of the memorandum, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation of Clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 has started," he said.

According to Baghaei, Washington has issued licenses linked to Clause 10, which concerns Iranian oil sales, while Tehran is also pursuing implementation of Clause 11 related to the release of frozen Iranian assets.

"In this context, an expert Iranian delegation will travel to Doha later this week," he said, reiterating that any U.S. visit to Qatar was unrelated to the Iranian team's trip.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointedly said Tehran would honor its commitments if Washington did the same but warned that Iran would respond firmly to any threats.

"If the United States fulfills its obligations, Iran will remain committed to the agreement," Pezeshkian said, while stressing that Tehran would not hesitate to defend its interests.

The Iranian president also said that half of Iran's approximately $12 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar would be returned to Tehran, an issue that has become a key component of ongoing diplomatic efforts and one on which U.S. officials have offered differing assessments.

As the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil passes, remains a focal point of international concern, Iran pushed back against suggestions that foreign countries could participate in clearing mines from the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said demining operations would be conducted exclusively by Iran, rejecting comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that France, Oman and other partners could assist in securing the waterway.

"According to the memorandum of understanding, demining of the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out solely by Iran and not by any other country," Gharibabadi said in a post on X.

"Iran will not allow such a thing in principle."

He warned that the situation remained "sensitive and complex" and urged France not to complicate matters further through what he described as provocative statements.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Trump had insisted on linking ceasefire arrangements involving both Iran and Lebanon, despite Israel's preference to treat the conflicts separately.

Katz said Israel had received U.S. backing to maintain its military presence in parts of Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully disarmed.

Despite the deal reached between Isreal and Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, criticized the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Lebanon, saying it "will not be implemented." (UNI)