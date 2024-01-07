US intelligence believe Chinese missiles fueled with water

Washington, Jan 7: US intelligence claims that Chinese missiles are filled with water instead of fuel due to corruption in Chinese military circles, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Corruption has undermined Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts to modernize the country’s armed forces, so the United States is confident that the Chinese leader is now less likely to intend to launch major military actions in the coming years, the report said.

The intelligence also believe that lids of missile silos in western China do not function in a way that will allow missiles to launch effectively, the report added.

At the same time, the purge carried out in the ranks of the military did not weaken the position of the Chinese leader, the report read.

(UNI)