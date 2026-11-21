WASHINGTON, Nov 21: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has introduced new restrictions on military engagements between the United States and Canada, adding to tensions between the neighbouring countries amid President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex Canada, The Washington Post reported.

Hegseth issued the instructions through a classified memorandum circulated last week, introducing fresh conditions on military interactions between the two countries, the newspaper reported, citing officials familiar with the directive.

The move could mark a setback for defence cooperation between the two NATO allies. One official described the restrictions as a "slap in the face" to Canada, raising concerns about their potential impact on bilateral military engagements.

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However, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the department is taking steps to ensure that its engagement with Canada remained aligned with US defence priorities.

"The Department of War is prioritising opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defence of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada's ability to meet NATO obligations," Parnell said, according to The Washington Post.

He added that the directive would not affect intelligence-sharing arrangements between the two countries or their military cooperation through the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

The United States and Canada are founding members of NATO and work together through NORAD to defend their shared airspace and maritime approaches.

The latest restrictions come against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Washington and Ottawa over trade disputes and political differences. Trump has repeatedly criticised Canada's trade policies and threatened to bring the country under US control, further straining bilateral ties.

Tensions have also grown following Washington's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian goods in 2025, prompting Ottawa to introduce retaliatory duties.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Ottawa accused Canada of attempting to influence American politics ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, pointing to public statements by Canadian ministers and provincial leaders concerning retaliatory tariffs and their engagements with Democratic officials.

(UNI)