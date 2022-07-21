US implies understanding with China to avoid nuclear crisis

Washington, July 21: US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said during a discussion at the Aspen Security Forum that better cultural understanding between the United States and China is needed to avoid a potential nuclear crisis between the two countries.

“The cultural gap we have between ourselves and the Chinese is vast compared to the one that exists, I think, between ourselves and the Russians,” Kendall said on Wednesday.

“We need to be talking, we need to be able to understand each other better, we need to understand each other’s motivations and incentives, and how we see each other, and we need to take positive steps to address instabilities.”

Kendall also said he believes if the world ever gets into a nuclear exchange, it will be because of a severe miscalculation by one side or both sides, and everything must be done to avoid such a scenario.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang said at the Aspen Security Forum that the Chinese Government thinks bilateral relations with the United States have not recovered since the Trump administration but hopes President Joe Biden will take action to support his claim that he does not seek further confrontation with China.

Qin said no country wants a new Cold War since there could be no winner and only unbearable consequences for the entire world.

(UNI)