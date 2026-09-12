US House of Representatives to  take up Russia sanctions bill next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 12: The US House of Representatives is set to take up for vote the Russia sanctions bill that also seeks to impose tariffs on its trading partners, including India.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by an overwhelming majority by the US Senate last month, will be taken up for vote by the House Rules Committee on Monday, amid strong opposition from the Democrats.

If passed by the House, the bill would empower President Donald Trump to impose harsher sanctions on Russia and buyers of Russian oil and gas, and extend existing sanctions on Iran.

Many House Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have opposed the bill contending that it would give Trump expansive and risky new tariff authorities.

"House Democrats are rock solid in our support for Ukraine, but the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia And Iran Act would do more harm than good," Democratic Congressmen Gregory Meeks, Don Beyer and Richard Neal said in a statement on Friday.

"This bill would dramatically expand presidential tariff authorities while failing to mandate sanctions on Russia, both of which are unacceptable. These flaws would raise Americans' prices while undermining support for Ukraine in the long term," the Democratic Congressmen said.

The Republican House leadership had dropped the bill from the agenda and planned an early recess ahead of the mid-term elections, but it has been brought back for consideration at the Rules Committee as an emergency measure.

"Great news that the House will vote on the much-needed Russia sanctions bill," Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat, said on X.

"Ukrainian civilians continue to be killed by Putin's war machine, and this bill hits the Kremlin's coffers hard. Now is the time to pass it and force Putin to the negotiating table," she said. (PTI)