US House of Representatives declines resolution on impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON, Sept 16: The US House of Representatives has declined the resolution on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The resolution was opposed by 232 lawmakers and supported by 147, while 47 others refrained from voting.

In August, US lawmaker Al Green introduced a draft resolution calling for the initiation of impeachment proceedings. As The Washington Times reported, the Texas Democrat accused Trump of turning immigration law enforcement agencies into his own unaccountable paramilitary police force.

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Trump has repeatedly said that he would face impeachment if the Democrats win the November midterm elections and gain control of Congress. (UNI)