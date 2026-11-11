US House of Representatives blocks attempt to initiate impeachment against Hegseth
WASHINGTON, Nov 11: The US House of Representatives has blocked an attempt to start impeachment procedures against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In the vote, 211 lawmakers supported referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking it...
WASHINGTON, Nov 11: The US House of Representatives has blocked an attempt to start impeachment procedures against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
In the vote, 211 lawmakers supported referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking it from being considered.
Meanwhile, 204 House members voted to reject the procedural motion and proceed directly to a vote on impeachment.
Advertisement
(UNI)