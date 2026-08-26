Washington, Aug 26: The Trump administration has paused all immigrant visa applications across the world as the State Department aims to tighten restrictions and limit access to applicants who may become dependent on US "public benefits" reserved for qualified Americans, according to a report.

According to a Financial Times report, the US is training consular officers to evaluate such requests "comprehensively and consistently."

The training of consular officers is focused on screening individuals who may become dependent on subsistence assistance or come under the definition of "public charge", the newspaper reported, quoting US State Department officials.

Advertisement

A public charge is a label used by US immigration officials for a person who is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for financial support.

Immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates have received emails stating their appointments were rescheduled, and that they would receive future notice of a new date and time, the report said.

The State Department officials claim this will ensure visa applicants will not end up relying on US public benefits.

"A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need," a State Department spokesperson told the FT.

The spokesperson said the department launched a "global training initiative" in August to "ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently."

The pause comes as the US has launched a crackdown against illegal immigration and also tightened rules governing the issuance of green cards.

This decision to cancel all US visa appointments comes a day after the Trump administration proposed a new USD 103,265 application fee for H-1B visa.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Since assuming office in 2025, US President Donald Trump have pursued an aggressive crackdown on immigrants in the country.

The pause follows an attempt by President Trump to block applications on a similar "public charge" basis, which included a block on applications from 75 countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Russia, selected by the administration.

In January, the State Department paused the issuance of immigrant visas from almost 40 per cent of the world's nations, in a move that it said would prevent the entry of people who would "take welfare and public benefits."

Under the law, an immigrant can only be turned away as a likely "public charge" (someone expected to depend on government support) after a consular officer weighs that person's own finances, age, health, skills and family situation.

However, this was struck down by a federal judge on Friday, who ruled it was "contrary to law" and outside the statutory authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CNN reported. (Agencies)