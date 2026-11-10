US governors, lawmakers extend Diwali greetings

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 : Governors, lawmakers and public officials in the US lit traditional oil wicker lamps, visited temples joining a large number of Indian-Americans in celebrating Diwali across the country.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined the celebration at the state Capitol, California Governor Gavin Newsom extended festive greetings in a video posted on his X account, while lawmakers visited temples to join the festivities.

"This is the first year Diwali will be celebrated as a California state holiday," Newsom said.

Dressed in a yellow kurta, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani lit the traditional lamp surrounded by Indian-Americans, while Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed joined the celebrations along with state Speaker-elect Ranjeev Puri.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, New Jersey Governor Mikkie Sherrill, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Illinois Governor J B Pritzker, among others extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a number of senators including Cory Booker, John Cornyn, Andy Kim, Tim Kaine and several Congresspersons such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brian McCormick, Ami Bera, greeted Indian-Americans on Diwali.

On Friday, President Donald Trump held Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office by lighting a traditional lamp in the presence of entrepreneurs, CEOs and other prominent persons of Indian origin. (PTI)