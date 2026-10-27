US futures, Asian stocks advance  following rally on Wall Street

HONG KONG, Oct 27: Asian stocks were mostly higher Tuesday after an AI-led rally on Wall Street ahead of major corporate earnings and central-bank decisions.

US futures edged higher and oil prices extended losses.

South Korea's Kospi jumped more than 4% and was trading 3.6% higher at 5,667.99 by midday. Computer chipmaker SK Hynix surged 7% and Samsung Electronics gained 4.8%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 2.2% to 63,542.77. Testing equipment maker Advantest jumped more than 10% and OpenAI investor SoftBank Group climbed 7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up early gains, slipping 0.2% to 23,174.44, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1% lower to 3,692.58.

Traders were watching for any major announcements from a closed-door high level meeting, or plenum, of China's ruling Communist Party.

Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 8,838.10. (AP)