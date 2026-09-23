NEW DELHI, Sept 23: Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa.

The inspection was closed with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status, the company said in a regulatory filing.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), an EIR is issued upon the conclusion of an inspection, while a VAI classification indicates that although objectionable conditions were observed, the agency does not recommend regulatory action and the company is expected to take voluntary corrective measures.

The US health regulator had conducted the inspection at the Goa facility from June 22 to June 30.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals operates 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents and six research and development centres, with a commercial presence in more than 80 countries. (PTI)