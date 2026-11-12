Washington, Nov 12 : The United States is seeking to increase economic pressure on Iran and block its last remaining land trade routes, but is facing stiff resistance from the neighbouring countries, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, US officials have spent weeks unsuccessfully urging Turkey, Iraq and Pakistan to close their border crossings with Iran. The neighbouring countries have refused, fearing economic losses and public unrest caused by a disruption in trade. Turkey has not changed its border policy, while Iraq, which depends on Iranian gas, rejected a US demand to close nearly all of its border crossings.

A US official familiar with the talks said several neighbouring countries had directly warned of the risk of popular uprisings if trade were cut off, given its vital importance to people and businesses on both sides of the borders.

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Another source told the newspaper that Washington's current pressure was only increasing frustration and discontent among its key regional allies.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced the launch of the Iron Gate unit to prevent Iran from transporting weapons and other materials across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the US plans to monitor Iran's land trade provocative, saying such actions could spread the crisis around Iran to neighboring regions.

UNI