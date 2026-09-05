US envoys Witkoff, Kushner are in Moscow in new push for peace between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 5: US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday to try to revive a stalled push to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian state news outlets reported.

The visit came as both sides escalated their aerial attacks.

The envoys were met at the airport by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's state news agency Tass said.

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The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was in January 2026, when they met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. They have never visited Kyiv, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was expecting them in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday.

Washington's push to end the fighting, now in its fifth year, has lost momentum as US attention has been focused for the last six months on its war with Iran.

Earlier in the week, Putin had described negotiations as "to a certain extent frozen." (AP)