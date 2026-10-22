US Envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Russia to discuss proposals to end Ukraine war

MOSCOW, Oct 21 : US special envoy Steve Witkoff is holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts once again to end the war in Ukraine.

The meeting comes a day after Witkoff held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Norway, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "positive".

The high-level talks are part of US President Donald Trump's renewed push to bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to a negotiated settlement. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Witkoff and Putin began their meeting on Wednesday morning. The talks are expected to cover the outcome of the Norway discussions, proposals for a peace framework and possible steps towards ending the conflict.

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The diplomatic push comes as Washington explores whether the positions of the two sides can be brought closer. However, significant differences remain over Ukraine's territorial integrity, future security guarantees and Russia's demands regarding Kyiv's military and international alliances.

Speaking in Oslo after meeting Witkoff, Zelenskyy urged the United States and European allies to intensify efforts to end the war, warning that continued Russian strikes were costing lives and disrupting the childhoods of millions of Ukrainians.

"We are losing people and time," Zelenskyy said, stressing the urgency of reaching a settlement that would protect Ukraine against further Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian president insisted that any peace agreement must include credible, long-term security guarantees to prevent another Russian invasion. Kyiv and its European partners have maintained that a ceasefire alone would not be sufficient without concrete arrangements to safeguard Ukraine's future security.

Trump, meanwhile, has urged Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Moscow, reiterating his position that Ukraine must be prepared to negotiate. Zelenskyy has maintained that Kyiv must have a direct role in any discussions concerning its territory, sovereignty and national security.

A US official said Washington and Kyiv made "meaningful progress" during Tuesday's discussions in Norway, adding that Ukraine presented new proposals that were examined in detail.The official said the two sides were in "strong alignment" on the next steps in the diplomatic process.

The discussions covered key elements of a proposed peace framework, including long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war economic recovery plan and a broader European security architecture aimed at ensuring lasting stability.

Ukraine has continued to insist that any settlement must address its underlying security concerns. Kyiv and its allies have also maintained that Ukraine should not be forced to surrender additional territory as part of a peace agreement.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had developed proposals in coordination with its European partners and wanted Washington to present them directly to Moscow.

The broader objective is to create a pathway towards direct trilateral talks involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia, potentially followed by wider multilateral negotiations.

Despite the reported progress, major differences between Moscow and Kyiv continue to complicate prospects for a settlement.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine relinquish the entire eastern Donbas region, much of which is currently under Russian control. Moscow has also called for a substantial reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces and a commitment from Kyiv not to join NATO.

Ukraine, however, has opposed territorial concessions under pressure and insists that any agreement must preserve its sovereignty and provide effective security guarantees.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov adopted a cautious tone ahead of Witkoff's meeting with Putin, indicating that Moscow would assess the proposals brought by the US envoy but would not agree to political concessions.

Despite renewed diplomatic activity, a lasting peace agreement remains uncertain. The outcome will largely depend on whether Moscow and Kyiv can overcome their deep disagreements over territory, security guarantees and Ukraine's future military alignment.

(UNI)