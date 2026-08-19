US Envoy Takes Shikara Ride At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 19: US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday took a 'shikara' ride at the famous Dal Lake here on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The US ambassador after meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the latter's residence went straight to the Dal Lake. He was accompanied by his security personnel and officials from the US Embassy, they said.

Gor boarded the 'shikara' near the Nehru Park and enjoyed the ride for about an hour.

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The US envoy called on the chief minister at his residence at his Gupkar residence soon after reaching Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters, he said the US will reconsider the advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir as the central government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.

Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place, the US envoy said at a joint media briefing with Abdullah.

"The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often, we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at," Gor said.