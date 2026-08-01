US deported over 4,800 Indians since 2025: MEA

NEW DELHI, Jul 31: A total of 4,840 Indian nationals have been deported by the US since 2025, including 1,273 between January and July this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"The total number of Indians deported from the US to India in 2026, from January 1 till date, is 1,273. In 2025, a total of 3,567 Indian nationals were deported from the US," MEA spokesperson said.

His remarks came in response to a question at his regular media briefing.

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Jaiswal said India is working with several governments on issues relating to deportation.

"As and when such issues are referred to us, we conduct due diligence on our side to confirm the nationality of the person being referred for deportation," he said.

"Once we are fully satisfied that the person concerned is of Indian nationality, only then we facilitate their return to India," he said.

The Trump administration has been targeting illegal migrants in the US as part of a major crackdown. (PTI)