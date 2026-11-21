Washington, Nov 21: A US court has dispatched summonses to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing Director Samant Goel in connection with a case involving Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

The clerk of the Southern District Court of New York said that the summonses were sent through FedEx to the Patiala House Court, Tis Hazari Court, and the Dwarka District Court in New Delhi on Friday.

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On November 13, the Southern District Court of New York ordered that summonses be issued to Doval and Goel, citing the Hague Convention.

"The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," read an order by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

Judge Failla cited the Hague Conventions and relevant sections of the Indian Code of Civil Procedure to state that foreign courts can serve summonses on Doval and Goel through Indian courts.

The Indian Code of Civil Procedure permits summonses issued by foreign civil courts designated by notification of the Central Government of India to be transmitted to Indian courts and served as though issued by those courts.

The order states that standard service through India's central authority under the Hague Convention was attempted but rejected. The court then authorised alternative service under Article 19 of the Hague Convention and India's Code of Civil Procedure.

Pannun, legal counsel for the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has filed the civil lawsuit seeking damages over an alleged attempt on his life.

He has accused Doval of orchestrating a plot involving India's foreign intelligence agency to assassinate him.

Last month, the US court attempted to serve the summonses on Doval and Goel via a diplomatic note issued by the State Department to the Indian Embassy in Washington.

India has rejected Pannun's lawsuit, calling it "fabricated and malicious".

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on November 10. (Agencies)