US Congress delegation meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

DHARAMSHALA, (HP), Oct 21: A five-member US Congress delegation met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at his residence in McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday.

Representatives Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Laura Friedman and Andy Ogles formed the delegation.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was present during the meeting, a statement issued here said.

Advertisement

The interaction underscored the continued engagement of US lawmakers with the Tibetan leadership and the Tibetan cause.

Issues concerning the preservation of Tibetan culture, religious freedom and the rights of Tibetans have remained matters of concern in US political and diplomatic circles.

Before arriving in Dharamshala, the delegation met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. Their discussions covered India-US relations, including trade, energy, security, technology and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The delegation also held a separate meeting with Tsering. (PTI)