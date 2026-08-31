US CENTCOM claims strike on Iran aimed to prevent mining of Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, Aug 31: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed that the most recent strikes on Iran were aimed at preventing Iranian forces from mining the Strait of Hormuz.

US CENTCOM rejected an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claim that the strikes in the Strait of Hormuz constituted an "act of aggression".

In a post on X, the US Central Command stated, "CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an 'act of aggression.' This claim is absolutely FALSE."

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"FACT: U.S. forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz. In essence, Iran created the threat and the U.S. military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce," CENTCOM said on X.

The command claims the strike was aimed at protecting commercial shipping and the free flow of trade.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported citing an unnamed American official that the US had struck, presumably, Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island.

Earlier, the Fars news agency reported that several explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz.

Subsequently, Press TV reported that Iran had fired missiles at US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at US bases in Western Asia.

(UNI)