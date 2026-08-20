US Ambassador praises Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI, Aug 19 : US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here after an MoU was signed between the Maharashtra government and the USA-based Cleveland Clinic to set up a 'Medicity' project in Mumbai, official sources said.

"Today, Maharashtra is on the world map due to two major things. The first thing is Mumbai and the second thing is your state's unique and energetic Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

The Medicity project is being set up in Mumbai to provide international standard healthcare services.

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The deal was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and US Ambassador Gor.

Positive discussions were held about increasing health, technology and bilateral cooperation between Maharashtra and America, on the occasion, according to official sources.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador Gor openly praised Chief Minister Fadnavis' leadership and working style. He said, "I have traveled all over the world and met many world leaders. But you have a leader who is very energetic, dynamic and passionate about his work," praising Fadnavis.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, including a planned 165-acre Medicity project with Cleveland Clinic as an anchor partner.

The project is intended to strengthen the state's position as a medical tourism destination, he said.

Fadnavis called for the India-US relationship to move from strategic cooperation toward deeper economic integration, positioning Maharashtra as a key hub for investment, technology and manufacturing partnerships.

"The next chapter of the India-US partnership must move from strategic convergence to economic execution," Fadnavis said.

He said technology would be a major pillar of future ties, with Maharashtra seeking greater investment in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and innovation-driven industries.

Fadnavis said shifts in global supply chains have created an opportunity for India, particularly Maharashtra, to become a trusted center for high-tech manufacturing, global capability centers and data infrastructure.

"The bilateral relationship is increasingly defined by co-investment, co-innovation, and co-development. Given recent global disruptions, India presents a historic opportunity to build resilient, trusted supply chains for global markets," Fadnavis said.

He urged investors to view Maharashtra as a global business platform, citing its workforce, connectivity and industrial infrastructure, while stressing that investment should create jobs and opportunities for young people.

(UNI)