US Ambassador calls on Dr Karan Singh in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, called on veteran statesman, former Union Minister and former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Karan Singh, at his residence in New Delhi.

The meeting provided an opportunity for interaction between the US diplomat and the distinguished statesman, who has made significant contributions to India's political, diplomatic, cultural and intellectual spheres over several decades.

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Dr Karan Singh, widely respected for his statesmanship, scholarship and commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and international understanding, has played an important role in strengthening cultural and diplomatic engagement at the global level.

The courtesy call reflected the importance of continued dialogue and goodwill between distinguished public figures and diplomatic representatives.