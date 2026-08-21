US Ambassador arrives in Ladakh on maiden visit

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 20: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, on his maiden tour of Ladakh, undertook a river-rafting activity on Thursday at the confluence of the Zanskar and Indus rivers at Sangam, officials said here.

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His Ladakh itinerary focused on experiencing the Union Territory's distinctive landscape and rich cultural heritage.

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The US envoy arrived in Srinagar earlier on Wednesday and called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence. During a joint media briefing, the US envoy described Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India and praised the region for its natural beauty.

Gor also said that the US would reconsider its travel advisories concerning Jammu and Kashmir in view of measures taken by the central government and the Omar Abdullah-led administration to improve the security situation and make the region safer for visitors.

Upon arriving at the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport in Leh, Gor participated in a river-rafting activity covering several kilometres from Tsogti to Sangam, offering him an opportunity to experience one of Ladakh's prominent adventure-tourism attractions.

The trip marks Gor's first tour of Ladakh since assuming office as US Ambassador to India, providing an opportunity to experience the region beyond official engagements.

The ambassador's visit comes amid growing international interest in the region's tourism potential.