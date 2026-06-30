Uri Emerges as Lavender Hub with New Nurseries, Oil Processing Unit

The Agriculture Department has established two lavender nurseries in the border areas of Trikanjan Boniyar and Sultandakhi in Uri to promote medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation. A modern lavender oil extraction and processing unit has also been set up at Trikanjan to produce premium essential oils and perfumes.Officials said the initiative aims to encourage farmers to adopt high-value crops by providing quality planting material and technical support. Besides lavender, the farms are cultivating several medicinal plants, with the project expected to boost farmers' income, create employment, and develop Uri into a hub for medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation.

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