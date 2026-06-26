Urgent restoration of NH-144 sought as rain damages several stretches

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 25: Residents and commuters have expressed serious concern over the extensive damage caused to National Highway-144 (NH-144) in the Kotli Kala Ban area following the heavy rainfall during the intervening night of June 24-25.

The incessant downpour has severely affected several stretches of the highway, resulting in road collapse, deep cracks, erosion of embankments, and significant damage to the road infrastructure. The deteriorating condition of the highway has posed a grave threat to public safety and has disrupted normal movement of traffic.

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The damaged road is causing immense hardship to daily commuters, students, patients, employees, traders, transporters, and local residents who depend on this vital route for connectivity. Public transport services have also been adversely affected, while travelers are being forced to navigate through highly unsafe stretches, increasing the risk of accidents and loss of life.

Local residents have appealed to the concerned authorities to take immediate cognizance of the situation and initiate urgent restoration work. They have demanded an on-the-spot inspection of the affected NH-144 stretch at Kotli Kala Ban and the deployment of emergency repair teams to restore road connectivity without delay.

The residents have further urged the authorities to strengthen retaining walls, improve drainage systems, and implement permanent protective measures to prevent further erosion and damage during future rainfall events.

MLA Thanna Mandi Muzaffar Khan said that the matter has been taken up with BRO as well as District administration for early redressal and hopefully the same will be done shortly in the greater interest of common public.