Urdu’s role in Viksit Bharat highlighted at Jammu University seminar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: The two-day international seminar on 'Viksit Bharat and Urdu Language and Literature', jointly organised by the Department of Urdu, University of Jammu, and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, concluded here today with a call to preserve and promote Urdu language and its rich literary heritage.

Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo, who was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function, highlighted the rich literary and cultural legacy of Urdu and stressed the need to encourage younger generations to remain connected with their linguistic and literary heritage.

Advertisement

She appreciated the University of Jammu and the Academy for providing a platform for meaningful academic and intellectual exchange.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, University of Jammu, who presided over the function, appreciated the Department of Urdu for organising the international seminar.

She said the event had provided a valuable platform for academic deliberations and scholarly exchange on the contemporary relevance of Urdu language and literature.

The second day featured two academic sessions in which scholars and researchers from various institutions presented papers on the contribution of Urdu to India's composite culture, social harmony and national development.

The first session was presided over by Prof Mezhar Mehdi, with Prof Shafaq Soopori and Prof Zama Azurda sharing the presidium.

The speakers included Prof Mohammad Ali Johar, Prof Altaf Anjum, Dr Kouser Rasool, Dr Shahnaz Qadri, Dr Rukhsana Rahim and Dr Irfan Ul Hassan Mehdi.

The second session was presided over by Dr T R Raina and Khalid Hussain, with research papers presented by Prof Mohammad Reyaz Ahmad, Dr Parshotam Paul Singh, Ahmed Tawseef Qudus and Ibrar Ahmad.

The discussions emphasised the importance of linguistic diversity, cultural pluralism and humanistic values in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prof Shohab Inayat Malik presented the vote of thanks.

The academic proceedings were followed by a Mushaira in which poets celebrated the richness and enduring legacy of Urdu poetry.