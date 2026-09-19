Urban Parking Chaos

Jammu, Srinagar, and other major cities in J&K wear the same face of disorder: bumper-to-bumper traffic, footpaths swallowed by parked vehicles, and shopkeepers, commuters, and tourists alike locked in a daily battle for a few square feet of kerb space. From Srinagar's Lal Chowk to Jammu's old city bazaars, the story is identical - a booming vehicle population, negligible planned parking, and an administration that seems content to announce policies rather than implement them.

Nowhere is the contradiction between paper and pavement starker than in the J&K Parking Policy 2026. Notified with much fanfare in January this year, it promised a scientific, zone-based system - Parking Zone 1, 2 and 3 - tailored to the intensity of commercial activity, footfall and transport access in each locality. Parking Management Area Plans were to map out on-street and off-street parking, multi-level facilities and pedestrian circulation. Dedicated parking committees were to notify zones, fix pricing and enforce compliance. Nine months on, most Urban Local Bodies have neither constituted these committees nor identified a single zone. The policy remains, in effect, a well-drafted document with no on-the-ground implementation.

Jammu city illustrates the crisis in its most acute form. The old city - the commercial heart through which SRTC buses and ration trucks trundled with relative ease - has become a cautionary tale. Today, parking even a two-wheeler on main roads is an ordeal. Barring three or four multi-level parking structures, the entire city functions on a free-for-all basis, with no visible markings, no enforcement and no discipline. The Jammu Municipal Corporation's brief experiment with paid parking around Parade Road collapsed within days, a telling comment on both planning and political will. Market parking strips, once painted and policed, have simply vanished under layers of neglect and encroachment. Newly laid footpaths in the old city - built, presumably, to ease pedestrian movement - now stand encroached upon with impunity, pushing pedestrians onto already congested carriageways.

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The malaise is not confined to the congested core. Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat, held up as symbols of "modern" Jammu, tell the same story in a different setting. Mega stores and eat points have sprung up along the main roads of these largely residential localities without a shred of accompanying parking provision. The predictable result is long evening and office-hour jams, as shoppers' vehicles spill onto arterial roads meant for through traffic. Town planners appear to have no tangible working plan for these roads, even as they are encroached on inch by inch, with no sign of the Parking Zones promised under the 2026 policy ever materialising here.

More troubling still are the periodic proposals to convert green and civic spaces - a traffic circle-cum-park at Gandhi Nagar, a school at City Chowk, Parade Ground, and even Zanana Park - into parking lots. Such suggestions betray an approach that treats parking not as something to be planned for, but as a problem to be solved by cannibalising whatever open space remains, however vital its existing civic function. It is symptomatic of an administration reacting to crises rather than anticipating them.

Underlying all of these suggestions is the unconscionable delay in implementing Master Plan 2032, the statutory instrument meant to guide Jammu's land use, zoning and infrastructure for a generation. With public consultations complete but departmental clearances still pending, the city continues to expand on the basis of an outdated framework, while more villages are proposed for inclusion. Without a notified Master Plan, there is no legal or technical basis on which parking, roads or civic amenities can be planned coherently - only patchwork responses to symptoms as they erupt. Responsibility is scattered across the JMC/SMC, the JDA/SDA and the Housing Board, each offering its own explanation for inaction, none accepting ownership of the problem. Meanwhile, thousands of new vehicles join J&K's roads every month, and with no mass transit system worth the name on the horizon, the pressure can only intensify.

City expansion should not simply mean absorbing more villages into municipal limits; it must mean easing the pressure on infrastructure that already exists. Unless the government commits to a genuinely time-bound parking plan and enforcement real - the chaos on Jammu and Srinagar's streets will only deepen. The time to act is now, before the crisis becomes wholly unmanageable.