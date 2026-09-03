UPSC To Conduct Medical Officer Interviews In Ladakh, As A Special Case

Leh, Sept 3: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), following the intervention of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, will conduct interviews for provisionally shortlisted candidates for 125 posts of Medical Officers from 21 to 25 September 2026, in Leh, as a special case.

The decision follows the request made by the Lieutenant Governor through his letter dated July 13, 2026, to the Chairman, UPSC, to conduct the interviews in Leh, Ladakh, instead of requiring candidates to travel to the UPSC office in Delhi. This move is expected to significantly benefit candidates appearing for interviews for the gazetted post of Medical Officer in the Health and Medical Education Department, UT of Ladakh.

Responding to the LG’s request, the UPSC has informed that it would constitute two parallel Interview Boards, each comprising one President and two Advisors. In addition, five UPSC officials/staff will be deputed to facilitate and manage the interview proceedings.

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The UPSC has asked the UT Administration to make the necessary logistical arrangements for the conduct of the interview that include a suitable venue with Interview Board rooms and office space, waiting/auditorium space for candidates, facilities for document verification, a frisking area, reception and stable internet connectivity for face authentication.

This move will make the recruitment process more accessible and convenient for candidates from Ladakh. Travelling to Delhi for an interview often entails significant expenditure on airfare, accommodation, local transportation and other related expenses, besides the logistical difficulties involved in travelling outside the UT. Conducting the interviews in Leh will help reduce this financial and logistical burden on the candidates.

L-G Shri Saxena thanked the UPSC for acceding to his request, saying this decision would ensure that candidates are able to compete on an equal footing without having to bear this additional financial burden. This is an important step towards bringing recruitment opportunities and government processes closer to our people, he said.