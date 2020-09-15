Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Thu September 17, 2020 | Updated 12:02 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
11 more die of COVID in Jammu, 5 in Ladakh; GMC MS, SDM, SDPO, 27 DPL cops test positive
IT raids at business of Farooq’s relative
AC nod to WB project for strengthening healthcare
31 former legislators asked to vacate Govt residences, warned of forcible eviction
Health institutions, quarantine centres violating COVID waste mgmt guidelines
E-Paper
Home
News
UPSC Result 2019: NDA and NA(II) final results 2019 declared
UPSC Result 2019: NDA and NA(II) final results 2019 declared
By
Daily Excelsior
-
15/09/2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Two OGWs of LeT arrested in Baramulla
PM devoted to service of the nation, welfare of poor: Amit Shah
COVID-19 tally in India over 51 lakh, recoveries cross 40 lakh
Pak shells two sectors along LoC in Poonch
One identified terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Srinagar.
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar encounter with militants
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID 19
AC gives nod for implementation of WB assisted project in healthcare
J&K records 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 58,244
J&K LG makes surprise visit to village; says his vision for development based on realistic planning
Chinese troops fired warning shots in air at north bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh: sources
No proposal to change retirement age of Central Govt employees: Jitendra Singh
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Sports Complex of great promises
Daily Excelsior
-
17/09/2020
Mismanagement at Ban and Sarore toll plaza
Daily Excelsior
-
17/09/2020
Op-Ed
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the Mirror of Planets
Daily Excelsior
-
07/05/2020
Exile’s Dream – When will come true?
Daily Excelsior
-
23/01/2020
Lost opportunity for Jammu and Ladakh
Daily Excelsior
-
29/11/2018
Will be remembered for governance and democratic values
Daily Excelsior
-
23/08/2018
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2020 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Sports Complex of great promises
Mismanagement at Ban and Sarore toll plaza