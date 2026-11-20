NEW DELHI, Nov 20: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Library has undertaken a weeding-out exercise and offered 1,289 withdrawn books for donation.

Registered educational institutions/libraries, government departments, and public libraries have been invited to avail themselves of this opportunity, the commission said in a public notice dated November 18.

A detailed list may be requested via email, it said.

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"Please note that the books will be allocated strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability," the commission said.

According to the note, the commission will not bear any logistical expenses, and all arrangements and costs of packing, handling, and transportation of the selected books must be borne by the receiving library.

Interested libraries are requested to submit a formal expression of interest via email to upsc.library@gov.in within 21 days from the date of publication of the notice.

Institutions wishing to inspect and select the available titles in person may visit the UPSC Library after formal permission, the notice said.

The UPSC conducts different recruitment examinations for Central government jobs, among others. (PTI)