UPSC declares Civil Services Main results

NEW DELHI, Nov 5:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the results of the civil services (main) examination 2026, with successful candidates qualifying for the personality test.

The main examination was conducted from August 21 to 30, the commission said in a statement.

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The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other services.

"Candidates declared successful in the civil services (main) examination have qualified for the personality test (interview)," a statement issued by the UPSC said.

They will be required to produce original certificates supporting their eligibility and reservation claims, including those related to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section (EWS) and Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), along with other documents such as the TA form, it said.

The candidates have been advised to keep these documents ready for verification at the time of the interview, the commission said.

"The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce original certificate(s) issued by the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 i.e. 27.02.2026," it said. (PTI)