UPI transactions slip 3 pc in June after record high in May; IMPS, FASTag also decline

NEW DELHI, July 1: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions moderated in June after scaling record highs in the previous month, with both transaction value and volume witnessing a sequential decline.

According to the latest payments data, UPI transaction value fell 3 per cent month-on-month to Rs 28.92 trillion in June from a record Rs 29.9 trillion in May. Transaction volume also declined 2 per cent to 22.72 billion from 23.2 billion during the same period.

Despite the monthly slowdown, UPI continued to post robust annual growth. Compared to June last year, transaction value increased 20 per cent, while transaction volume rose 23 per cent.

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On a daily basis, UPI transactions remained largely stable. Daily transaction value slipped marginally to Rs 96,405 crore in June from Rs 96,465 crore in May, while daily transaction volume edged up to 757 million from 748 million.

The Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) also recorded a sequential decline. Transaction volume fell over 1 per cent to 354 million in June from 358 million in May, while transaction value dropped 3 per cent to Rs 6.77 trillion from Rs 6.96 trillion.

On a year-on-year basis, IMPS transaction volume declined 21 per cent, although transaction value increased 12 per cent. Daily IMPS transaction volume inched up to 11.58 million from 11.55 million in May, while daily transaction value rose to Rs 22,551 crore from Rs 22,442 crore.

Electronic toll payments through FASTag also witnessed a decline during the month. Transaction volume fell 3.5 per cent to 362 million in June from 375 million in May, while transaction value eased 1.3 per cent to Rs 7,215 crore from Rs 7,308 crore.

Daily FASTag transaction volume dipped marginally to 12.06 million, compared with 12.1 million in May. However, daily transaction value increased slightly to Rs 240 crore from Rs 236 crore.

In contrast, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) registered healthy month-on-month growth. Transaction volume rose 10 per cent to 97 million in June from 88 million in May, while transaction value increased 3 per cent to Rs 26,051 crore from Rs 25,247 crore.

Compared with the same month last year, AePS transaction volume remained flat, while transaction value declined 2 per cent.

On a daily basis, AePS transactions strengthened significantly, with average daily transaction volume rising to 3.25 million from 2.85 million in May. Daily transaction value also increased to Rs 868 crore from Rs 814 crore.

(UNI)