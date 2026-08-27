UPI at Ten : From Payment Revolution to Platform for Democratizing Opportunity

Abid Gowhar

agowhar6@gmail.com

A fruit grower receiving payment from a buyer, a tourist purchasing a handcrafted souvenir or a roadside vendor accepting money through a QR code may appear to be ordinary transactions today, but together they represent one of the most remarkable transformations in India's economic life in the last decade.

Advertisement

Behind this revolution is the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has completed ten years as one of India's most consequential financial innovations.

Launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 11, 2016, under the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India, UPI began with a simple but powerful proposition: transferring money should be as easy as sending a message. A decade later, it has transformed not only how India pays but also how millions of people participate in its formal financial system.

A Revolutionary Innovation

Before UPI, digital payments largely operated through separate banking channels, card networks and mobile wallets. UPI brought banks and payment applications to a common, interoperable platform, allowing customers to transfer funds or pay merchants without repeatedly sharing detailed banking information.

A customer of one bank could use an application offered by another service provider to pay a person or merchant maintaining an account with a different bank. Transactions could be conducted at any time using a mobile number, UPI ID or QR code.

By combining simplicity, interoperability and accessibility, UPI enabled customers to transact directly between bank accounts without being restricted by their bank, preferred application or conventional banking hours. It was not simply another payment product, but a fundamental reimagining of how financial infrastructure could be delivered at population scale.

A Decade of Extraordinary Scale

The growth of UPI-enabled transactions has been extraordinary. From just two crore transactions valued at Rs 0.07 lakh crore during its introductory FY 2016-17, the ecosystem expanded dramatically to over 24,162 crore transactions worth more than Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. By July 2026, the platform supported 741 live banks, processing a record-breaking 2,365.84 crore transactions valued at nearly Rs 29.88 lakh crore in that month alone.

Yet, these figures tell only part of the story. UPI's real achievement lies in transforming digital payments from a specialized banking service into an everyday public utility. A large commercial establishment and a roadside vendor can now accept payments through essentially the same mode. In that sense, UPI has done more than digitize payments-it has democratized them.

For customers, UPI has made payments immediate, convenient and independent of location. For businesses, particularly micro and small enterprises, QR-based acceptance has removed the need for expensive infrastructure. It enables immediate collections, reduces dependence on cash and creates a traceable record of economic activity.

With customer consent, appropriate safeguards and responsible underwriting, such digital cash-flow histories can eventually support better access to formal finance.

Overcoming Distance in J&K

The inclusive potential of UPI is clearly visible in Jammu and Kashmir, where geography has historically influenced access to markets and financial services. Mountainous terrain, dispersed settlements and severe winters can make physical movement difficult, while the local economy is sustained by small traders, fruit growers, artisans, transporters, tourism stakeholders and emerging entrepreneurs.

For these segments, the ability to make and receive payments independent of location and conventional banking hours is particularly valuable. A fruit grower can receive payment directly from a buyer; an artisan can accept an advance from a customer elsewhere in the country; and a hotelier, homestay owner, taxi operator or handicraft seller can seamlessly serve tourists accustomed to digital payments.

J&K Bank: Connecting Digital Innovation

with Institutional Trust

Within this regional context, J&K Bank occupies a particularly important position. UPI forms part of the Bank's larger responsibility to ensure that advances in national financial infrastructure translate into accessible, secure and dependable banking experiences for its customers. Given its longstanding and extensive presence across J&K and Ladakh, the Bank has the institutional reach and public trust required to connect digital innovation meaningfully with the broader Digital India vision.

In line with India's rapid digital shift following the Covid pandemic, J&K Bank's UPI ecosystem has undergone a transformation of scale. Its UPI customer base more than tripled from 9.98 lakh in FY 2021-22 to 31.23 lakh by July 31, 2026. The Bank accelerated this momentum by adding 5.42 lakh users in FY 2025-26-a rise of 22.6%-and another 1.77 lakh users during the first four months of FY 2026-27.

Transaction activity expanded even more rapidly. From 11.17 crore transactions valued at Rs 13,838 crore in FY 2021-22, the Bank processed 178.76 crore UPI transactions worth approximately Rs 2.21 lakh crore during FY 2025-26. Compared with the previous financial year, transaction volume increased by over 39%, while value grew by nearly 34%.

Merchant enablement remains central to this journey. As of July 31, 2026, the Bank's QR customer base stood at over 6.83 lakh, with more than 52,000 QR registrations added during the first four months of the current financial year. Approximately 65-70% of the deployed QR codes are active, translating into an estimated 4.8 lakh active QR-enabled customers.

The Bank's physical network continues to support this digital expansion through onboarding, customer education, assisted adoption and grievance redressal. Digital and branch banking should not be viewed as opposing models. When effectively aligned, technology expands access, while the branch provides reassurance, guidance and the human touch.

Democratizing Opportunity

By democratizing payments, UPI's first decade has shown what becomes possible when regulation, banking infrastructure and technology converge around customer needs. The task now is to use this extraordinary infrastructure to democratize opportunity - by enabling enterprise, deepening financial inclusion and ensuring that innovation remains secure, accessible and anchored in trust.

Financial inclusion must deepen, particularly among feature-phone users, senior citizens, small merchants, women-led businesses and communities in connectivity-constrained areas. System resilience and cybersecurity must keep pace with scale as UPI assumes the character of critical national infrastructure.

The connection between payments and responsible formal finance should also be strengthened. Consent-based digital cash-flow information can help banks understand small enterprises better and design suitable solutions for entrepreneurs with viable businesses but limited conventional credit histories.

Emerging capabilities such as delegated payments, conversational interfaces, biometric authentication and recurring mandates must be developed with simplicity and customer protection at their core. Simultaneously, wider cross-border interoperability can benefit travellers, businesses and the Indian diaspora while reinforcing India's global leadership in inclusive digital innovation.

Put succinctly, the first decade of UPI changed the way India pays. The next must use that capability to strengthen the way India grows and prospers. That will be the true measure of UPI's success in its next decade.

(The author is Ex-Senior Banker and finance expert)