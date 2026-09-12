Uphold Teaching Standards

The Supreme Court's interim order restraining the appointment or continuation of teachers who lack statutory qualifications is more than a legal technicality. This long-overdue correction addresses a practice that has undermined merit in India's classrooms for years. A Bench led by the Chief Justice of India has done what successive State Governments refused to do on their own: draw a firm line under the principle that no one should teach in a school or college without meeting the qualifications Parliament and regulatory bodies prescribed for that very purpose. The order could not be clearer. No teacher, in a school or a college, Government or private, may be appointed or continued unless they possess the qualification mandated under the Right to Education Act, the NCTE Act, or the UGC Act, as applicable. For schools, that means the Teacher Eligibility Test. For colleges, it means NET/PhD. These are not arbitrary hurdles. They exist because teaching is a specialised profession requiring demonstrated competence and were implemented after due consultation with academicians.

The Court has confronted a pattern that has repeated itself across states with depressing regularity. Governments hire teachers on an ad hoc or contractual basis, often without requiring them to clear the prescribed tests, offering modest pay for what is presented as temporary or stop-gap work. Then, after a few years, through so-called "provincialisation" schemes, these very appointees are quietly absorbed into permanent, regular positions - positions that ought to have been advertised, contested and filled through open, competitive selection. Genuinely qualified candidates, many of whom spent years preparing for and clearing TET or NET, never even get the chance to apply, because the vacancy has effectively been filled before it was ever announced. There is a basic unfairness here that deserves to be named plainly. A person who accepts a contractual teaching post does so on the terms on offer at the time - whatever the pay, whatever the tenure. There was never any promise, written or implied, that such service would later be converted into a permanent post while bypassing the qualifications every other candidate is required to meet. To retrofit that promise years later, through legislative sleight of hand, is to reward a shortcut at the direct expense of those who followed the rules.

This acknowledges that displacement carries real human cost. Long-serving teachers who took up these posts in good faith, often in rural or underserved areas where staff are hard to attract, now face genuine uncertainty. The Court has itself shown some sensitivity to this, reportedly allowing in-service teachers time - until August 2028 - to acquire TET qualifications rather than face immediate termination. That is a reasonable accommodation. It is not, however, a licence for states to keep manufacturing fresh cohorts of unqualified appointees while litigation over cut-off dates drags on. Governments would do well to treat this transition period as exactly that - a transition - and not as an invitation to find the next workaround.

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The better path was always available and remains available now: if not ready to clear tests, then terminate; advertise vacancies openly; apply the prescribed qualifications uniformly, and let deserving candidates compete for posts on equal terms. There is no shortage of TET- and NET-qualified aspirants waiting for precisely this opportunity. What has been missing is the political will to give it to them rather than to those more conveniently placed. As the world grows more competitive, students require teachers of the highest calibre to prepare them for the challenges unfolding worldwide. Education cannot be built on compromise over who is fit to teach. The Supreme Court has said so unambiguously. Dilly-delaying tactics should be avoided now. State Governments, whatever their political calculations, must now accept the verdict.