Upgrade skills continuously to navigate tech-driven future: PM to youth

NEW DELHI, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that as technology evolves rapidly, young people must acquire new skills, upgrade their existing capabilities and adapt to emerging technologies.

Modi, who was interacting with representatives of Indian participants at the WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai, also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by youth, the government and training institutions to establish the country as a global hub of skilled human resources.

Highlighting the importance of specialised skills, he asked young people to adapt to emerging technologies, develop skills in line with requirements of the global market, and contribute to improving India's skill training ecosystem through their experiences and suggestions, an official statement said.

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Underlining the objective behind establishing a separate Ministry for Skill Development, he said the skill training institutions are no less important than the IITs and IIMs.

Modi encouraged the participants to share their experiences and suggestions with the government to help improve India's skill training system, the statement said.

WorldSkills is a leading international skills competition, bringing together young professionals to demonstrate excellence in a wide range of vocational and technical skills.

During the interaction with Modi, the participants shared their experiences from the competition. They also discussed the importance of adapting to new tools, software, technical systems and work processes during the international contest.

The participants spoke about how government efforts in skill development are helping the youth, the statement said.

The prime minister, who congratulated the participants and urged them to become ambassadors of skill development, said that practical skills are as important as academic degrees.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition was held from September 22 to 27 in China's Shanghai.

Team India secured 10th position at the competition, winning six silver medals and 20 medals for excellence.

India was represented by its largest-ever contingent of 70 competitors participating across 63 skills. (PTI)