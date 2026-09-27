Upgradation of FCI Jammu to IHM under consideration: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: The proposed upgradation of the Food Craft Institute (FCI), Jammu, into an Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) remains under consideration with the Ministry of Tourism more than five years after the proposal was initiated, with the Government now submitting a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) pegging the project cost at Rs 13.86 crore.

The status was disclosed by the Department of Skill Development in response to an unstarred question by Nagrota MLA Devyani Rana in the Legislative Assembly regarding the proposed upgradation of FCI Jammu.

Advertisement

The proposal to upgrade the institute was initially forwarded to the Ministry of Tourism on February 24, 2021, after approval by the Board of Governors of FCI Jammu.

A DPR was subsequently prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 16.31 crore and forwarded to the Union Ministry in December 2021.

During scrutiny of the proposal, the Ministry of Tourism sought clarifications and inputs from the J&K Government, which were furnished by the department.

The UT Government also conveyed its commitment to the proposal to the Ministry in February 2023.

However, in January 2024, the Ministry sought specific clarification on the extent of capital expenditure that would be borne by the UT Government for upgrading FCI Jammu into a State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM).

It also sought details on whether financial assistance would be sought from the Ministry under its scheme for assistance to IHMs, FCIs and other institutions, particularly for construction of the main building and procurement of equipment.

Following observations from the Finance Department, a fresh DPR was prepared through the Public Works (R&B) Department, Jammu.

The latest DPR was forwarded to the Skill Development Department by the Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B), Jammu, on August 11, 2026, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,385.79 lakh, or about Rs 13.86 crore.

The revised estimate is lower than the earlier Rs 16.31-crore DPR submitted in 2021.

The Government said the proposal is presently under consideration on the basis of the fresh DPR and that further action would be taken in accordance with the applicable requirements of the Ministry of Tourism and the UT Government.

The PWD (R&B) Department has assessed the period required for completion of the proposed works at 24 months, subject to timely availability of funds and key construction materials.

On the proposed operationalisation of the upgraded institute, the Government said the infrastructure of IHM would be made fully operational after the necessary inspection by the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), Noida, under the Ministry of Tourism.

The documents show that the J&K Government had earlier sought approval to upgrade FCI Jammu at Nagrota to IHM and start three-year degree programmes.

In a December 2021 communication to the Ministry, the Government had requested the release of a grant of Rs 16.31 crore for implementation of the decision taken by the FCI Jammu Board of Governors.

In a February 2023 communication, the J&K Government told the Ministry that the administrative control of FCI Jammu had been transferred from the Tourism Department to the Department of Skill Development in May 2020.

It also said the UT Government was prepared to meet faculty, staff and additional recurring costs in accordance with the norms of the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

The communication sought approval to upgrade the institute and enable commencement of three-year degree programmes.

The Government had also sought allotment of 60 seats to FCI/IHM Jammu as part of the overall allocation for three-year degree programmes through JEE.

However, a January 8, 2024 communication from the Ministry of Tourism sought further clarity on the capital expenditure commitment of the UT Government and the extent of financial assistance proposed to be sought from the Ministry for construction of the main building and purchase of equipment.

The Government reply does not indicate that final approval for the upgradation has been granted. Instead, it states that the proposal is currently under consideration on the basis of the fresh DPR.