Updated X Bio Sans BJP Triggers Speculation Of Shehzad Poonawalla Quitting Party

NEW DELHI, Jul 31: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday updated his X bio with no mention of the BJP in it, setting off speculation that he may have quit the party.

There was no official confirmation to this as Poonawalla could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

"Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi" -- Poonawalla mentioned in his updated bio.

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He also posted a screenshot of his updated bio on X.

This comes days after Poonawalla hinted his exit from the BJP, saying time has come to move on from active politics.

On Friday, he reposted videos in which he made those remarks in various interviews. (Agencies)